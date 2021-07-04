0
Sunday 4 July 2021 - 22:51

Last Remaining British Troops to Return Home from Afghanistan

Last Remaining British Troops to Return Home from Afghanistan
A total of 454 UK forces have died in Afghanistan since the launch of the US-led war after the September 11 attacks in the US.

The last of the UK’s 750 soldiers, part of a Nato training mission, are due to leave today as the Taliban advances in many parts of the country.

In April, US President Joe Biden said it was ‘time to end America’s longest war’, and on Friday the US handed over Bagram airbase, a strategic stronghold, to the Afghan security forces.

Some 2,300 US personnel have been killed in Afghanistan while more than 50,000 Afghan civilians have died since 2001 as the result of the US-led war against Afghanistan.

As of this week, most other NATO soldiers have already quietly exited Afghanistan.

Announcements from several countries show that a majority of European troops has left with the little ceremony, a stark contrast to the dramatic and public show of force and unity when NATO allies lined up to back the US invasion in 2001.
