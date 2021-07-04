0
Sunday 4 July 2021 - 22:56

Hamas: Zionist Entity’s Attacks Will Not Stop our People’s Struggle for their Rights

Story Code : 941589
According to reports, Israeli regime warplanes on Saturday night bombed two sites across the blockaded enclave, one located near the Gaza City and another lying in the north of the coastal sliver.

Referring to Saturday airstrikes, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasem described the aggression as “a failed attempt to stop the Palestinian people from continuing their efforts to restore their rights”, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

“Our people and their resistance will continue their legitimate struggle to extract their right to live with freedom and dignity despite the Zionist oppression machine,” the Hamas official added in the press release.

“As always, the occupation will fail to change the equations and impose new faits accomplis,” Qasem stressed.

The attacks amount to violation of a ceasefire that the Tel Aviv regime desperately called for in May, when an aggression that it had launched on Gaza failed to defeat the territory’s resistance movements.

The Palestinian resistance groups rather staged a crippling defensive operation against the regime by firing more than 4,000 rockets towards the occupied territories.

The defensive campaign, known as the Operation Sword of al-Quds, saw Hamas’ projectiles fly as far as the holy occupied city of al-Quds and Tel Aviv itself as well as even northern-lying cities such as Haifa and Nazareth.
