0
Monday 5 July 2021 - 08:09

UK to Leave Small Number of Elite Troops in Afghanistan

Story Code : 941647
UK to Leave Small Number of Elite Troops in Afghanistan
Days after the US and its NATO allies pulled out of the coalition's main base in the country, Afghan troops retreated and the Taliban captured swaths of territory, including a key district in Kandahar province. The UK is now reportedly considering the retention of an “advisory group” of elite Special Forces soldiers in the country.

Citing a former Special Air Service [SAS] soldier, who until recently was stationed in Afghanistan, The Telegraph reported that the group would “provide training to Afghan units and deploy with them on the ground as advisers.” The deployment will be open-ended, they said, meaning the forces would stay “as long as [the government] continue to see value” in having them stationed there.

The decision whether to withdraw all the UK’s remaining 750 soldiers from the war-ravaged country for good or leave some troops behind amid the Taliban’s ongoing onslaught is yet to be made, a senior military source told the paper. UK PM Boris Johnson, who has the final say on the matter, is expected to make an announcement at the National Security Council meeting on Monday.

Earlier reports in the UK media suggested that British troops might exit Afghanistan by July 4 – a deadline seemingly timed with the US soldiers’ pullout from Bagram Air Base, the coalition’s main military hub in the country, located near Kabul.

Officials in the UK, however, were reluctant to commit to a certain timeframe, saying that London “reserves the right” to dispatch troops back to Afghanistan, either as part of a coalition or unilaterally, if parts of the country are overrun by terrorists.

Similar concerns were raised by the former head of MI6, Britain’s secret intelligence service, Alex Yanger. Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Yanger, who ran MI6 until last September, argued that the withdrawal of the US and allied forces might give rise to the resurgence of terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaeda and the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”]. Comparing the current Afghan situation with that which followed the Soviet troop withdrawal in 1989, Yanger insisted that the West should stay active in Afghanistan instead of making “an enormous mistake” by leaving it by itself and letting terrorist groups recover.

"They're on the back foot. But it would be wrong, patently, to claim that they have gone away. And they have the capacity to regenerate,” Yanger said.

The US funneled arms and money to Afghan Mujahideen guerrilla militants who were fighting the Soviet forces in the early 1980s, and who later became part of the Taliban. In April, the CIA even bragged about arming the militants who fought the Soviet army with shoulder-fired missiles, drawing scorn in return.

Blasting former US president Donald Trump for setting a May withdrawal deadline, pushed back by the Biden administration to September, Yanger argued that the US pullout should have been conditional on the Taliban actively taking part in the political process.

While the former spy chief noted that he believes a civil war remains the most likely scenario in Afghanistan, he said that he was still “proud" of what the US-led intervention achieved there, despite leaving a power vacuum behind.

"I am proud of what we have done there when I look at the situation that existed in 2001, when I look at the extent of the terrorist infrastructure and when I consider the damage that could and would have been done if we had allowed that to continue.”

He acknowledged, however, that Western efforts to impose their version of “democracy” on Afghan society had failed bitterly, saying: “I've learnt: the idea that we can create a democracy in our image in a country like that is out of reach."
Comment


Featured Stories
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
3 July 2021
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021