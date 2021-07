Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Benny Gantz warned on Sunday evening that fighting between the ‘Israeli’ entity and Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip could resume "at any time."

"Gaza is a very sensitive place. We know that a strategic incident can quickly lead to a deterioration of the situation," he told ‘Israeli’ broadcaster Channel 13."We are, of course, ready to act. We identify dozens of targets, we have already spotted hundreds," Gantz claimed.For more than a week, incendiary balloons have been sent from Gaza towards the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, causing fires.