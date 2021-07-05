Dr. Fauci: Unvaccinated People Account For 99.2% of US COVID Deaths

Islam Times - The White House medical adviser and leading American specialist in infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci said about 99.2% of recent deaths from Covid-19 across the United States were unvaccinated people.

“It's really sad and tragic that most all of these [deaths] are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”“The overwhelming proportion of people who get into trouble are the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we say this is really entirely avoidable and preventable,” he added.Fauci noted, however, that the US is “very fortunate” it has “enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country. And there are people throughout the world who would do anything to get vaccines.”The United States has registered over 605,000 deaths in the pandemic, the highest national toll in the world, according to NBC News.