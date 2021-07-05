US Should Make Earlier Decision to Rejoin JCPOA: China
Story Code : 941655
The US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and its maximum pressure on Iran is the root causes of the current Iranian nuclear crisis, Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, tweeted.
"Naturally, the US should correct its wrongdoings. To start with, it should lift, fully, unreservedly, and thoroughly, its illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran and third parties so as to encourage Iran to move in the same direction and to push for breakthroughs in the negotiations, she added.