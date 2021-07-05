US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai

Islam Times - Hamid Karzai, Former Afghan President called US, as the main source of terrorism and extremism in the Asian country.

"Hamid Karzai" on Sunday, in a speech denouncing the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan, said: "Before the US invasion of Afghanistan, there was no terrorism and extremism in this country."The former Afghan president added that the United States had repeatedly stated its mission since the invasion of Afghanistan to fight extremism and stabilize the country, but this mission has now completely failed due to the current and critical situation in Afghanistan.Karzai also stated that the ISIS terrorist group was formed during the presence of US forces and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Afghanistan, contrary to their announced mission.After 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan, the United States has announced that it will withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the pretext of fighting terrorism and providing security in Afghanistan, and this occupation has led to war, conflict, and the destruction of Afghanistan's economic infrastructure, as well as insecurity, terrorism, and narcotics production.