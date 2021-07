Islam Times - Pope Francis was taken to a hospital in Rome on Sunday for a scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Holy See press office confirmed.

The news from the Vatican came just three hours after Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.It was the pope’s first known hospitalization since he was elected to the papacy in 2013.The brief statement from the Holy See’s press office promised a medical update after the surgery was complete at Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic teaching hospital.