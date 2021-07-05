0
Monday 5 July 2021 - 10:02

Cuba's President Dismisses US Report on Human Trafficking

Story Code : 941668
Cuba
According to the president, the United States lies, defames and slanders by accusing Havana in its report on that scourge, released on July 1 by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Prensa Latina reported.

'The US government resents the moral, solidarity and humanist example of our medical brigades of internationalist cooperation,' the head of State tweeted. A recent statement from Cuba's Foreign Ministry rejected Washington's campaign against international cooperation in the area of health and ratified the country's zero-tolerance policy against any form of human trafficking.

According to the text, the US State Department report is a defamatory initiative promoted by the most reactionary and corrupt sectors of that country.

Cuba has a policy of zero tolerance to any form of human trafficking, and excellent performance in preventing and fighting against it, as well as protecting victims, a record, registered by the United Nations and other international organizations, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

The report accuses Cuba of insufficiently complying with the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking and not making significant efforts to that end.

Such accusation is part of the campaign to discredit Cuba's international cooperation in the field of health, for which the country has received the recognition of dozens of governments and the appreciation of the benefited populations, the press release issued by Havana refers.

Rodriguez also rejects the involvement in the campaign of extremist groups of Cuban origin represented in Congress by figures such as Senators Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez.

The United States is one of the countries with the greatest problems of human trafficking, with policies aimed at smothering Cuban economy and not complying with bilateral migration agreements that favor organizations linked to international crime, smuggling of migrants and human trafficking, the FM concludes.
Related Stories
Cuba Says It Is Surprised, Irritated by New US Terrorism Charge
Islam Times - Cuba charged on Tuesday that the Biden administration has continued the policies of former US President Donald Trump against Havana ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
3 July 2021
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021