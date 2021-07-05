0
Monday 5 July 2021 - 10:05

25 Killed as Myanmar Junta Raids Town to Push Back Armed Fighters

Story Code : 941670
25 Killed as Myanmar Junta Raids Town to Push Back Armed Fighters
Fighting broke out on Friday in Depayin township in the central Sagaing region, where anti-junta fighters, described by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar as “armed terrorists,” ambushed military forces patrolling there, killing one of them and wounding six others.

Shortly afterward, military trucks roared into the area and opened fire on a village near the jungle to drive away members of the local defense force.

“We heard the shooting of artillery 26 times,” said one of the villagers, adding that the military forces “shot everyone who they saw on the road and in the village. They did not just have one target.”

The local fighters reportedly retreated to their hideouts.

A member of the local defense force told AFP that 17 bodies were found on Friday, while 8 more were discovered and buried on Sunday.

The fighter said the junta has increased its presence around Depayin, causing thousands of residents to flee in fear of further military action. The Sagaing region has been the site of multiple clashes between anti-junta forces and the military.

Despite a bloody crackdown, protesters still take to the streets almost on a daily basis in defiance of the military regime.

Residents of Sagaing held a brief demonstration on Sunday, showing a three-finger salute of defiance during rapid marches through the streets.

Myanmar has plunged into chaos since the February 1 coup d’état by the military that deposed the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

According to the United Nations, at least 880 people have been killed and 230,000 displaced in the violence.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
3 July 2021
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021