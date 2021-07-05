0
Monday 5 July 2021 - 10:07

Islamic Jihad Lambastes ‘Traitorous UAE for Granting Citizenship to 5,000 Israelis'

Story Code : 941671
Islamic Jihad Lambastes ‘Traitorous UAE for Granting Citizenship to 5,000 Israelis
Speaking to Yemen’s al-Masirah TV, Islamic Jihad Spokesman Tariq Salmi urged the UAE and other Arab regimes to reconsider their calculations, especially after the Operation al-Quds Sword, which "proved the fragility of the Zionist regime and the strength of the resistance groups to reclaim the rights of the Palestinian people".

In a Thursday report, the website of Emirates Leaks reported that some 5,000 Israelis have obtained UAE citizenship within the past three months, after the Arab country amended its law on granting citizenship to foreigners.

Citing sources, Emirates Leaks revealed an influx of Israelis into the UAE, especially Dubai and Abu Dhabi under the cover of investment.

The sources said UAE authorities allow citizenship for investors and entrepreneurs without the need to give up their original nationality.

With an Emirati citizenship, the Israelis would be able to cross the Persian Gulf and Arab countries without a prior visa, according to the sources.

Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates announced plans to grant citizenship to foreigners as part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE and several Arab countries normalized ties with Israel under US-brokered agreements last year, when former US President Donald Trump was in power. The move drew a strong round of condemnation from across the world, particularly the Muslim world.
Comment


