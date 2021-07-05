0
Monday 5 July 2021 - 22:58

UNICEF: Education of 6m Yemeni Children at Risk

Story Code : 941798
UNICEF: Education of 6m Yemeni Children at Risk
UNICEF said that more than 2 million Yemeni children, both boys, and girls, have already dropped out of school due to poverty, conflict and lack of opportunities.

The UN organisation added that more than 170,000 teachers (two-thirds of the teachers in Yemen) have not received their salaries regularly for more than four years due to the conflict and geopolitical divisions, prompting them to look for other ways to provide for their families. This will put an additional four million children at risk of disrupting their education and dropping out of school.

"Conflict has a profound impact on all aspects of children's lives, but access to education gives them a sense of normalcy even under the most difficult conditions and protects them from all kinds of exploitation," said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative in Yemen. "That is why keeping children in school is essential for their future and the future of Yemen."

The UNICEF statement warned that the effects of the ongoing conflict, in addition to the recent disruption of education activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, will have devastating and long-lasting effects on the educational process, as well as the psychological and physical safety of children and adolescents in Yemen.
Related Stories
UNICEF: No Place Safe for Children in Gaza
Islam Times - A senior spokesperson for the UNICEF said there is no safe place for children in Gaza now.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
3 July 2021
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021