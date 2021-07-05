0
Monday 5 July 2021 - 23:04

US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again

Story Code : 941799
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
Al-Jazeera Arabic cited local Iraqi sources on Monday that Ain al-Assad base in the west of Iraq was targeted with rockets.

No further details have been published on the attack yet.

The Ain al-Assad is hosting US troops, who are required to withdraw from the country according to a piece of legislation approved by the Iraqi parliament after the assassination top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani along with Iraqi PMU leaders Abu Mahdi Muhandis near Baghdad airport in the early days of 2020.

Since 2020, US troops have come under attack regularly by local Iraqi people and armed groups as they refuse to leave the country according to the people's demands.
Related Stories
Three Drones Hit US Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq: Reports
Islam Times - According to several reports released by Iraqi media outlets, the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq where US troops are stationed has been targeted by 3 drones.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
3 July 2021
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021