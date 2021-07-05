0
Monday 5 July 2021 - 23:06

Gunmen Kidnap 140 School Students in Northwest Nigeria

Story Code : 941800
Gunmen Kidnap 140 School Students in Northwest Nigeria
Heavily-armed criminal gangs often attack villages to loot, steal cattle and abduct for ransom in Northwest and Central Nigeria, but since the start of the year they have increasingly targeted schools and colleges, AFP reported.

Gunmen scaled a fence to break into the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state in the early hours of Monday, taking away most of the 165 pupils boarding overnight.

"The kidnappers took away 140 students, only 25 students escaped. We still have no idea where the students were taken," Emmanuel Paul, a teacher at the school told AFP.

Kaduna State Police Spokesman Mohammad Jalige confirmed the early Monday morning attack, but could not give details on the number of pupils taken.

"Tactical police teams went after the kidnappers," he said, adding, "We are still on the rescue mission."

Bethel Baptist High School is a co-education college established by Baptist church in 1991 at Maramara village in Chikun district outside the state capital Kaduna.

Monday's attack was the fourth mass school kidnap in Kaduna state since December.

Around 1,000 students and pupils have been abducted in different Nigerian states since December last year. Most have been released after negotiations with local officials, although some are still being held.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
Lavrov: US Must Stop Looting Syria’s Natural Resources, Fight Terrorists Instead
3 July 2021
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
Maduro Says US Planning his Assassination
3 July 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
‘Israeli’ Occupation Attacks West Bank Protests, Injures 150 Palestinians
3 July 2021
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
19 Missing, Homes Swept Away in Japan Landslide after Heavy Rain
3 July 2021
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
2 July 2021