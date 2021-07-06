0
Tuesday 6 July 2021 - 09:52

Iran’s Raisi, Syria’s Assad Weigh Plans to Enhance Tehran-Damascus Ties

Story Code : 941867
In a telephone conversation on Monday, Assad congratulated Raisi on his victory in the June 18 Iranian presidential election.

Assad also wished Raisi success in his efforts to steer Iran during his tenure as the chief executive “towards further progress,” and triumph in his efforts to help the country “continue the march of achievements in all domains.”

The two officials also affirmed strong interest and determination to continue boosting the bilateral ties in all fields and keep up the two sides’ “coordination and consultation regarding issues of mutual concern.”

Iran and Syria enjoy close relations and countless instances of commonality.

The Islamic Republic has displayed an unwavering commitment to helping Syria preserve its independence and territorial integrity. The commitment saw Tehran rushing to Damascus’ help in 2011, when the Arab country began being overwhelmed by foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.
