0
Tuesday 6 July 2021 - 10:09

Plane with 29 People on Board Goes Missing in Russia’s Far East

Story Code : 941875
Plane with 29 People on Board Goes Missing in Russia’s Far East
Authorities are currently “looking for details” about the aircraft's whereabouts, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Kamchatka Territory said. It's believed that there are 23 people and six crew members on board the plane.

Russian officials are investigating whether the plane’s disappearance was the result of safety rules violations. Two helicopters and an aircraft are involved in search operations near Palana, where the An-26 is believed to have gone missing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
5 July 2021
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
5 July 2021
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
5 July 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
5 July 2021
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
5 July 2021
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021