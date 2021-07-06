0
Tuesday 6 July 2021 - 10:46

A Mosque Attacked by Anti-Islamists in Amsterdam

Story Code : 941886
A Mosque Attacked by Anti-Islamists in Amsterdam
The windows of the mosque, which is affiliated with the federation, were broken with a beer bottle, the federation said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Highlighting the increasing incidents of hate speech and racist attacks in the country, it said the mosque was attacked for the second time since late last year.

In December 2020, a masked assailant threw rocks at the windows of the mosque shortly after the evening prayers and escaped under the cover of darkness. 

The statement called on security forces and the country's administration to oppose such racist attacks without discrimination and to take the necessary precautions. 

"We expect security forces and politicians to take deterrent measures against such attacks,” Gazi Cirik, chairman of the board of the Hagia Sophia Mosque Foundation, told Anadolu Agency. 

Noting that they shared footage of the latest attack with the police, Cirik said they will feel safe as a community once the attacker is caught. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
5 July 2021
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
5 July 2021
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
5 July 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
5 July 2021
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
5 July 2021
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
Taliban Take Control of a Military Base in Kabul: Report
4 July 2021
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
Evacuation of Israeli Settler Outpost Shows Power of Resistance: Hamas
4 July 2021
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
Russia: US Military Presence in Region Unacceptable
4 July 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Nujaba Says US Military Presence 'Absurd', Urges Govt. to Act
3 July 2021