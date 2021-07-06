Iran Ranks among World’s Top Air Defense Powers

Islam Times - The significant advances that Iran has made in the air defense industry has turned the country into one of the world’s top powers with the capability to detect every aerial object in its airspace and even outside the borders, Air Defense Commander Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said.

During a visit to a military base in the northwestern city of Oroumiyeh, General Sabahi Fard said Iran has developed such great capabilities and homegrown systems that the air defense forces can detect every aircraft and small flying object in the country’s airspace and outside the frontiers.“The Islamic Republic of Iran is among the top powers in air defense, not only in the region but in the world,” he added.He further highlighted Iran’s self-sufficiency in manufacturing various air defense equipment, saying the country’s deterrent power has reached such a high level that the enemies do not dare to pose any aerial threat.In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Imam Khamenei said at the time.