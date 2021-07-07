US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks

Islam Times - Reports say several drones have targeted the United States’ Embassy in Baghdad, with the weapon systems set up to fortify the facility firing at least four times to try to down the aircraft.

The incidents came in early Tuesday, setting off the diplomatic facility’s sirens and activating the anti-aircraft systems there so they can shoot down the aircraft.The echo from the weapon systems’ going off rang out over the Iraqi capital’s a-Karrada, al-Jadriya, and al-Qadisiyah neighborhoods, located around the city’s Green Zone that houses the diplomatic facility.Some sources based near the site of the embassy said the anti-aircraft fire failed to shoot down the drones, while other primary accounts, however, said the weapon systems failed to hunt down the drones because available footage of the incident did not appear to feature any explosion that could have resulted from any successful hit.Some sources such as Iraq’s Sabereen News outlet said “a bomb-laden drone” had hit an area inside the embassy’s military compound.Other outlets like Iraq’s Shafaq news website said the embassy was targeted by three drones, all of which were downed. The website claimed that one of the drones had been hit by the so-called C-RAM weapon system, while others crashed after being targeted with electronic warfare and radar technology.There are no reports yet about any potential damages or casualties from the incident.No earlier than on Monday, Ain al-Assad, an airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, where American military forces and trainers are stationed, reportedly came under attack by a barrage of rockets allege that the aircraft crashed during the attack.“At approximately 2:45 PM local time [1145 GMT], Ain al-Assad Air Base was attacked by three rockets. The rockets landed on the base perimeter. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed,” Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led military coalition in Iraq, tweeted.No person or party has claimed responsibility for either of the attacks yet.However, Iraq’s resistance groups have vowed to continue their struggle until expulsion of all US-led forces from the Arab country.The foreign presence was ruled illegal in a parliamentary vote early last year after a US drone strike martyred senior Iranian and Iraqi anti-terror commanders, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.Both Soleimani and Muhandis played a key role in defeating the Wahhabi terrorist group of Daesh [Arabic acronym for "ISIS" / "ISIL"], which the US has been using as an alleged excuse to prolong its illegal presence on the Iraqi soil.