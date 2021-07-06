0
Tuesday 6 July 2021 - 23:33

Tensions between Saudi and UAE Rise amid Intense Economic Competition

Story Code : 941997
Tensions between Saudi and UAE Rise amid Intense Economic Competition
According to reports, the Saudi Crown Prince plans to attract the major investments in the Gulf area in order to regain the economic lead currently taken by Abu Dhabi.

After rejecting the new agreement between Saudi and Russia to increase the oil production, UAE is also mulling withdrawing from OPEC organization so that it can fund its own economic investments.

According to analysts, this competition reflects the Saudi weakness utilized by other Gulf countries to rebel against its dominance in the region. This rift also shows how UAE’s policy of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity pushes Abu Dhabi to launch provocative campaigns against the other Gulf states.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
6 July 2021
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
6 July 2021
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
6 July 2021
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
5 July 2021
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
5 July 2021
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
5 July 2021
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
5 July 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
5 July 2021
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
5 July 2021
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021