Tensions between Saudi and UAE Rise amid Intense Economic Competition

Islam Times - The clashes between KSA’s and UAE’s proxy mercenaries in Yemen have been reflecting the rising tensions between the two Gulf countries amid an intense economic competition.

According to reports, the Saudi Crown Prince plans to attract the major investments in the Gulf area in order to regain the economic lead currently taken by Abu Dhabi.After rejecting the new agreement between Saudi and Russia to increase the oil production, UAE is also mulling withdrawing from OPEC organization so that it can fund its own economic investments.According to analysts, this competition reflects the Saudi weakness utilized by other Gulf countries to rebel against its dominance in the region. This rift also shows how UAE’s policy of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity pushes Abu Dhabi to launch provocative campaigns against the other Gulf states.