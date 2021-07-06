Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq

Islam Times - A US military base at Erbil Airport in the Iraqi Kurdistan region was hit by rockets on Wednesday morning.

Iraq's Sabrin News reported that at least 20 rockets were fired at a US military base at Erbil airport.According to some news sources, UAVs were also used in the attack on the US military base in Erbil.According to news sources, the airspace over Erbil Airport has been closed and all airport lights have been turned off.So far, no casualties are reported from the attack.US terrorist convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US terrorist forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.