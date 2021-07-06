0
Tuesday 6 July 2021 - 23:48

Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq

Story Code : 942001
Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Iraq's Sabrin News reported that at least 20 rockets were fired at a US military base at Erbil airport.

According to some news sources, UAVs were also used in the attack on the US military base in Erbil.

According to news sources, the airspace over Erbil Airport has been closed and all airport lights have been turned off.

So far, no casualties are reported from the attack.

US terrorist convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months. 

Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US terrorist forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces. 
Related Stories
Three US Military Caravans Come Under Attack in Iraq
Islam Times - Three military caravans from the United States have been attacked in the last few hours in Iraq, the Saberin news agency reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
6 July 2021
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
6 July 2021
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
6 July 2021
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
5 July 2021
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
5 July 2021
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
5 July 2021
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
5 July 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
5 July 2021
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
5 July 2021
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
In A First, Moroccan Military Aircraft Touches Down in “Israeli” Entity for Drill
5 July 2021
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
Syria Reports Several Explosions Heard at US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor
4 July 2021