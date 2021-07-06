European Union Says Israeli Settlements Are Illegal

Islam Times - The European Union (EU) has reiterated its opposition to Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.

The European Union's representative in Palestine said that the Zionist regime's policy of settlement buildings as well as forcibly displacing, destroying and occupying Palestinian homes is against international law.Criticizing the Zionist regime's illegal settlements, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff called on Israel to immediately stop settling in the Palestinian territories.The Zionist regime has always continued to build settlements in the Palestinian territories, regardless of the will of the international community, and has the support of the United States in this regard.All of these cities are illegal under international law.In a resolution (Resolution 2334), the UN Security Council on 23 December 2016 called on the Zionist regime to immediately and completely suspend all its settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.By establishing Zionist settlements, the Israeli regime seeks to change the geographical structure of the Palestinian territories in order to consolidate its hegemony in the Palestinian territories.