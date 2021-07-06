Senior US Analyst: US in Alliance with Al-Qaeda in Syria
Story Code : 942003
“Meanwhile in Syria the American foreign policy establishment sided with Al Qaeda’s largest affiliate,” Abrahms wrote on his twitter page.
Although he did not directly name Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front), Washington has a record of supporting the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in Syria.
Many reports in the past few years said that the al-Nusra Front terrorist group is collaborating with Washington in looting Syria’s oil.
The Arabic-language al-Rai al-Youm newspaper reported in 2019 that al-Nusra was blocking transportation of oil products to the regions controlled by the Syrian government in collaboration with the US sanctions against the war-hit Arab state.
It added that al-Nusra terrorists tightened their control over al-Ais passageway in Southern Idlib.
It added that Tahrir al-Sham intended to prevent transfer of oil products to the regions controlled by the Syrian government.
Syrians in government-controlled areas who had survived years of war faced widespread fuel shortages due to the US-led western sanctions.
Syria produced 350,000 barrels per day before the war and exported more than half of it. Now it is down to around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs, said Mustafa Hassweiya, head of the state company for distribution of fuel at the time.