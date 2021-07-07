0
Wednesday 7 July 2021 - 00:02

President-elect Raeisi’s Message Handed Over to Russian President Putin

in a meeting with Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko on Tuesday, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali handed over the president-elect’s letter written in response to the Russian president’s congratulatory message.

The Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the two countries would strengthen cooperation during the next administration in Iran.

He also called for the settlement of problems that Iranian students and businessmen are facing due to the travel restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Fursenko, for his part, said the expansion of mutual relations under the complicated international circumstances in the world today is an inevitable necessity.

He added that Iran’s resilience, stability and independence have turned the country into a role model for many states.

He said he would raise the issue of problems in the way of Iranian students and businessmen with government officials and make efforts to remove the existing obstacles, including the coronavirus vaccines.

The Russian president was the first foreign leader to offer his congratulations to Raeisi on his victory in the June 18 presidential election.

In the message, Putin hailed friendship and good neighborly ties between Iran and Russia, expressing hope that the two nations would keep moving toward closer constructive cooperation on issues of bilateral and international significance.

Raeisi is scheduled to be sworn in early August.

The president-elect held separate phone conversations with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and Sunday, respectively.
