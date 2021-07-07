0
Wednesday 7 July 2021 - 10:15

Yemen: US Mobilizing Al-Qaeda, Daesh Terrorists in Al-Bayda Province

Story Code : 942076
Yemen: US Mobilizing Al-Qaeda, Daesh Terrorists in Al-Bayda Province
“The United States, which falsely and wrongly claims to be concerned with peace in Yemen, is fueling bitter clashes in the Az Zahir district of the province,” Russia’s RT Arabic television news network quoted Yemeni Information Minister Dhaifullah Al-Shami as saying on Tuesday.

He further added, “The bogus peace motto, behind which countries of aggression led by the United States are hiding, is nothing but a ploy, and is meant to advance their agenda of suppressing and 

Al-Shami stated that the developments unfolding in Yemen show the Saudi-led coalition is aiding and abetting al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists, who are perpetrating various criminal acts across Yemen and al-Bayda Province, in particular.

“The escalation of tensions in Bayda comes at a time when aggressors are accusing the Sana’a government of obstructing the peace process. It is an absolute scandal,” the Yemeni information minister pointed out.

Moreover, the deputy chief of staff of the Yemeni army cautioned that the US is directing clashes in Bayda province, and that al-Qaeda, Daesh and other militants are operating in the region under Washington’s command.

“The Yemeni army and Popular Committees have emerged triumphant in the battle to defend the national sovereignty against the coalition of aggression. The Yemeni people shattered the invincibility myth of the United States, ‘Israel’ and their mercenaries in the region,” Major General Ali Hamoud al-Mushaki said.
Related Stories
Yemeni Forces Arrest Al-Qaeda Commander in Sana’a
Islam Times - Yemeni forces arrested a senior leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist group who planned to carry out a terrorist operation in the capital, Sana'a, Yemen's Interior Ministry says....
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing Issues Protest After Japan Signals It Would Join US to Defend Taiwan in Case of Chinese Attack
Beijing Issues Protest After Japan Signals It Would Join US to Defend Taiwan in Case of Chinese Attack
IRGC Receives New Modern Weapons
IRGC Receives New Modern Weapons
7 July 2021
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
6 July 2021
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
6 July 2021
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
6 July 2021
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
6 July 2021
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
5 July 2021
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
5 July 2021
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
5 July 2021
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
5 July 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
5 July 2021
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
5 July 2021
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021