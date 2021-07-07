Yemen: US Mobilizing Al-Qaeda, Daesh Terrorists in Al-Bayda Province

Islam Times - Yemeni officials warned that the United States is fanning the flames of violence in the embattled southern province of Al-Bayda by mobilizing and commanding al-Qaeda and the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists against the Yemeni army and allied popular forces.

“The United States, which falsely and wrongly claims to be concerned with peace in Yemen, is fueling bitter clashes in the Az Zahir district of the province,” Russia’s RT Arabic television news network quoted Yemeni Information Minister Dhaifullah Al-Shami as saying on Tuesday.He further added, “The bogus peace motto, behind which countries of aggression led by the United States are hiding, is nothing but a ploy, and is meant to advance their agenda of suppressing andAl-Shami stated that the developments unfolding in Yemen show the Saudi-led coalition is aiding and abetting al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists, who are perpetrating various criminal acts across Yemen and al-Bayda Province, in particular.“The escalation of tensions in Bayda comes at a time when aggressors are accusing the Sana’a government of obstructing the peace process. It is an absolute scandal,” the Yemeni information minister pointed out.Moreover, the deputy chief of staff of the Yemeni army cautioned that the US is directing clashes in Bayda province, and that al-Qaeda, Daesh and other militants are operating in the region under Washington’s command.“The Yemeni army and Popular Committees have emerged triumphant in the battle to defend the national sovereignty against the coalition of aggression. The Yemeni people shattered the invincibility myth of the United States, ‘Israel’ and their mercenaries in the region,” Major General Ali Hamoud al-Mushaki said.