IRGC Receives New Modern Weapons

Islam Times - The Islamic Guards Ground [IRG] Force received on Wednesday a broad range of modern weapons, including the ground-launched version of Almas [diamond] anti-tank missile with a range of 8 kilometers.

In a ceremony attended by top commanders, the IRG Ground Force received various modern combat and defense gear, including missiles, anti-armor weapons, vehicles, drones, and electronic warfare systems.The IRG also unveiled the ground-launched version of Almas anti-tank missile.The homegrown anti-tank missile is a top attack weapon that can hit targets within a range of 8 kilometers.The IRG had already developed the air-launched version of Almas missile fired by the Ababil-III drones.The other major products unveiled on Wednesday include Me’raj-113 and Hanif unmanned aerial vehicles.The IRG forces have also managed to furnish the combat choppers with Qaem-114 missiles.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.