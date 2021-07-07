0
Wednesday 7 July 2021 - 11:24

Saudi Coalition Violates Ceasefire 184 Times in Al-Hudaidah

Yemen's Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said Wednesday night that the Saudi coalition and their mercenaries had violated ceasefires 184  in the western Yemeni province of al-Hudaidah in the past 24 hours.

The ceasefire agreed in Sweden between the Yemenis and Saudi delegations started on the morning of Tuesday, December 18, 2018, in the western Yemeni province of Al-Hudaidah, but the Saudi coalition has been violating it every day.

The fourth round of Yemeni peace talks began on December 6, 2018, with the participation of the Yemeni parties, chaired by Martin Griffiths, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, in Stockholm, Sweden, and will take place on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.

The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.

The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis. 
