0
Wednesday 7 July 2021 - 12:07

Hitler ‘Did A Lot of Good Things’: Trump

Story Code : 942090
Hitler ‘Did A Lot of Good Things’: Trump
According to The Guardian, the remark from Trump on the 2018 trip to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is reported in a new book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal.

Bender reports that Trump made the remark during an impromptu history lesson in which Kelly “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” and “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities".

Bender says unnamed sources reported that Kelly “told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred”, emphasizing German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s.

"Kelly pushed back again,” Bender writes, “and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.”

Bender adds that Kelly told Trump that even if his claim about the German economy under the Nazis after 1933 were true, “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t".
Related Stories
US State Department Starts to Revisit Trump Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Islam Times - A spokesperson at the US State Department says Washington has started a review of a decision by the administration of former US President ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Beijing Issues Protest After Japan Signals It Would Join US to Defend Taiwan in Case of Chinese Attack
Beijing Issues Protest After Japan Signals It Would Join US to Defend Taiwan in Case of Chinese Attack
IRGC Receives New Modern Weapons
IRGC Receives New Modern Weapons
7 July 2021
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
US Fueling Saudi War on Yemen: Envoy
6 July 2021
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
French Prosecutors Probe Modern-Day Slavery Claims Against Saudi Prince
6 July 2021
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
US Embassy in Baghdad Targeted in Multiple Drone Attacks
6 July 2021
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
Russia Calls on UK to Stop Provocations in Black Sea
6 July 2021
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
Zionist General: Naval Warfare with Iran against Our Interests
5 July 2021
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
US Ain al-Assad Base Reportedly Targeted with Rockets Again
5 July 2021
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund to No Longer Invest In 16 Companies with West Bank Links
5 July 2021
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Delayed for Third Consecutive Time
5 July 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Has Major Role in Destroying Lebanon, Its Economy
5 July 2021
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
US Begins Development of New Nuclear-Armed Cruise Missile
5 July 2021
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
US Main Source of Terrorism and Extremism in Afghanistan: Karzai
5 July 2021