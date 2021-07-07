Hitler ‘Did A Lot of Good Things’: Trump

Islam Times - Former US President reportedly has told his then chief of staff John Kelly “Hitler did a lot of good things".

According to The Guardian, the remark from Trump on the 2018 trip to Europe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is reported in a new book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal.Bender reports that Trump made the remark during an impromptu history lesson in which Kelly “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” and “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities".Bender says unnamed sources reported that Kelly “told the president that he was wrong, but Trump was undeterred”, emphasizing German economic recovery under Hitler during the 1930s."Kelly pushed back again,” Bender writes, “and argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.”Bender adds that Kelly told Trump that even if his claim about the German economy under the Nazis after 1933 were true, “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t".