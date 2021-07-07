Sayyed Safieddine: Hezbollah Is Doing Everything Possible to Save Lebanon

Islam Times - The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine said that it was only natural for Hezbollah to bear the responsibility and do everything possible to save the country.

“We are frank about the fact that what Lebanon is going through is a dangerous situation, not because Lebanon is bankrupt, but because they wanted it to wear the dress of bankruptcy. The potential and the resources are there,” he said.He made the comments during an in-person educational symposium on distance and integrated training that was sponsored and hosted by the Islamic Foundation for Education.Sayyed Safieddine believed that “we are talking about creativity and development in a country that kills creativity, although in Lebanon there are creative individuals. However, one of the most important creations of the Lebanese is creativity in corruption, ruin, and being agents for foreign actors. This is creativity in suicide.”"Unfortunately, the country in which we live with our partners is experiencing a major crisis, and I say frankly that time is not available to solve all the crises that have accumulated over the years and may worsen. Coronavirus is not the only thing that produces viral mutations. The crisis in Lebanon is producing mutated corruption, and we are living today with mutated Lebanese corruption 2021,” the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council added."Solutions exist despite all the facts, and the only condition for these solutions is that the Lebanese come together and believe that they are capable of finding a solution," Sayyed Safieddine stressed.“We haven’t resigned from our responsibilities, but we have given opportunities and are still giving opportunities for solutions. We are still at a time when we can save Lebanon before the great catastrophe.”Sayyed Safieddine expressed Hezbollah’s belief that the United States is primarily responsible for what is happening without forgetting the internal corruption, and the wrong choices.“But most of those who adopted these practices are America’s people and came in the context of the same American project,” he added.His Eminence also underscored the need for the Lebanese to know who is responsible for their crisis and for them to hold the US responsible for the consequences. He further demanded the US bear responsibility for the destruction of countries and peoples.