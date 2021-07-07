0
Wednesday 7 July 2021 - 20:50

Zarif: US was Defeated in Afghanistan

Zarif: US was Defeated in Afghanistan
This comes as Iran played host to a round of intra-Afghan negotiations on Wednesday morning.

The gathering was attended by the representative of the Afghan government, top figures supporting the Republic system in Afghanistan, and a high-ranking political delegation of the Taliban.

In an address to the meeting, Zarif said the United States has suffered a defeat in Afghanistan as its military presence has only wreaked massive destruction on Afghanistan for more than two decades.

“Today, the people and political leaders of Afghanistan need to make difficult decisions for the future of their country,” he added.

Warning against the undesirable consequences of lingering conflicts in Afghanistan, the top Iranian diplomat said the best option for Afghan leaders and political currents is to return to the intra-Afghan negotiation table and remain committed to the political solutions.

Zarif further expressed Iran’s readiness to contribute to the process of negotiations among the Afghan parties for the settlement of conflicts and crises.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is also committed to helping the process of political, economic and social development in neighboring Afghanistan after the establishment of peace,” he underlined.

The Iranian delegation is represented by former foreign minister Yunus Qanuni, while the Taliban delegation is led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai.
