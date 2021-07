Islam Times - Ahmed Jibril, the founder and leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (PFLP-GC) has died at the age of 83.

Ahmed Jibril died at a hospital in the Syrian capital of Damascus.Ahmed Jibril (1938-2021) known as Abu Jihad was one of the oldest and most prominent Palestinian military leaders.He was one of the Palestinian leaders who believed in the armed struggle for the liberation of Palestine against the Zionist region of Israel.