Seoul Dismisses Rumors over North Koran Leader's Health

Islam Times - South Korea's main intelligence agency said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to be handling state affairs "normally," rejecting rumors that he fell unconscious due to health problems.

"We determine that the speculation about Kim's health is groundless," the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a statement sent to reporters. "As far as we have figured out, Kim Jong-un presided over a Politburo meeting all day long on June 29 and has carried out state affairs normally as head of state."Due to disputes between the two Koreas, some South Korean media sometimes spread rumors about the North Korean leader's illness.Similar rumors spread recently as Kim had not appeared in public for weeks and appeared to have lost significant weight.His unusual 20-day absence from the public eye last year sparked worldwide speculation over his health and even the possibility of his death but it was soon dismissed when he reappeared at a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory.Rumors of the North Korean leader's illness surfaced after a report by CNN claimed that Kim Jong-un had not attended several official ceremonies and was possibly ill.