US Military Bases Come Under Attack in Iraq, Syria

Islam Times - Two major US bases in Western Iraq and Eastern Syria came under simultaneous attacks, more than a week after the American military conducted a deadly air raid against anti-terror forces operating against Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorists.

The Ein Al-Assad air base hosting US troops in the Western province of Anbar was tergeted with multiple rockets on Wednesday, according to Middle East News.The US military has confirmed the attack on Ein Al-Assad. At least 14 rockets were fired against the base on Wednesday, injuring three people, the US-led coalition announced.But, Iraq’s Sabereen News agency put the number of the wounded from the attack at five, citing preliminary figures. The Thar Al-Muhandis Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on Ein Al-Assad. It said it struck the base with 30 Grad rockets, adding that the projectiles hit their targets accurately.US forces opened “aimless” artillery fire in response to the attack on Ein Al-Assad, causing damage on a number of civilian residences and a mosque in the city of Hit in Al-Anbar, according to reports.Iraq’s Alahad TV reported that the coalition had responded with multiple attacks that caused fire to a number of residences located in Hit’s Al-Baghdadi area. The coalition, however, alleged that the response had targeted the locations that had been struck with rockets.Simultaneously, the military base run by the American troops at the Al-Omar oilfield in Syria’s Eastern province of Deir Ezzur was also hit.According to Syrian news agency SANA, mortar rounds were fired into the base for the third time in recent days.In late June, US warplanes attacked three positions purportedly belonging to the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd Al-Sha’abi, along the border. Later, the PMU announced that four of its fighters had been killed when the fighter jets hit its headquarters.Iraqi resistance forces have pledged revenge after the United States conducted deadly airstrikes on the Iraq-Syria border. The Iraqi resistance group has identified its goal as seeking revenge for the US drone strike that martyred senior Iraqi anti-terror commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in Baghdad early last year. The assault also martyred ranking Iranian counter-terrorism commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and many others.