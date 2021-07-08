Sayyed Nasrallah Offers Condolences For PFLP, Family on Palestinian Leader Ahmad Jibril’s Demise

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem called the family of prominent Palestinian Leader, Ahmad Jibril, to express condolences of Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Jibril’s demise.

Sheikh Qassem also called Deputy Secretary General of the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] – General Command, to offer condolences on Sayyed Nasrallah’s behalf to the leadership of the Palestinian movement and its fighters on the passing away of the prominent late leader.Hailing Jibril as a leader on the path of liberating Palestine, Sheikh Qassem prayed that Allah may have mercy on his soul, and help his family and lovers in Palestine and the Arab and Muslim world to fulfill his dream of liberating al-Quds and Palestine.Jibril, the head and founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, died of an illness on Wednesday, at the age of 83 in a hospital in the Syrian capital Damascus.