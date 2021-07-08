0
Thursday 8 July 2021 - 09:52

Rockets Hits US Embassy Compound in Iraq

Story Code : 942280
The embassy itself was not hit, the army said, but three nearby places in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone were.

In Baghdad, two rockets were fired at the US embassy inside the fortified Green Zone of the Iraqi capital.

American anti-missile defense systems fired rockets into the air to take out one explosive-laden drone, whilst the other projectile fell close to the Green Zone's perimeter.

US forces, who have 2,500 troops deployed in Iraq, have been targeted almost 50 times this year in the country, but the last few days have seen an increase in the frequency of attacks.

On Wednesday, fourteen rockets were fired at an airbase hosting American troops in the western province of Anbar, causing minor injuries to two personnel, the coalition said.

The United States had launched airstrikes against three targets in eastern Syria and western Iraq indiscriminately.

The US artillery unit also targeted a mosque in the town of Heet in Al-Anbar.
