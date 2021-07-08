Sousan: US, Turkish Occupation Prolonging Crisis in Syria

Islam Times - Head of the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic to the 16th International Meeting in Astana format held recently in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Dr. Ayman Sousan, stressed that some countries still ignore the will of the Syrians and continue their hostile practices asserting that the Turkish regime’s continued support to the terrorist organizations in Syria constitutes a violation of the UN Charter and Astana understandings.

Sousan said in a press conference that the US and Turkish occupation of parts of the Syrian territories represents the most important reasons for prolonging the crisis in Syria, asserting that the two occupiers continue to loot Syrian resources.He said that the campaign related to the humanitarian situation in Syria represents the ugliest forms of hypocrisy and those who led it ignore that they are the main reason of the suffering of the Syrians due to their support for terrorism.