Thursday 8 July 2021 - 20:47

Sousan: US, Turkish Occupation Prolonging Crisis in Syria

Sousan said in a press conference that the US and Turkish occupation of parts of the Syrian territories represents the most important reasons for prolonging the crisis in Syria, asserting that  the two occupiers continue to loot Syrian resources.

He said that the campaign related to the humanitarian situation in Syria represents the ugliest forms of hypocrisy and those who led it ignore that they are the main reason  of the suffering of the Syrians due to their support for terrorism.
Zarif: US was Defeated in Afghanistan
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted the US’ failure after more than two decades of destructive presence in Afghanistan, describing intra-Afghan negotiations ...
