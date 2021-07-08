Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy

Islam Times - Yemen’s ambassador to Iran Ibrahim al-Deilami said US President Joe Biden has failed to honor his pledges to stop Washington’s support for the Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen, stressing that he only used the issue of the bloody war as a trump card to boost his chances in last year’s presidential election.

“He said he wanted an end to the Yemeni war. He said he wanted to start political talks, but he lied to voters. He continues to support sanctions against the Yemeni people. He continues to support the siege on Yemen. He has not fulfilled any of his pre-election pledges about Yemen,” al-Deilami told Press TV.“We do not count on American promises, because it was during the reign of Democrats and [President Barack] Obama that the war against the Yemeni nation began. Biden’s pledges about Yemen have not been fulfilled, because he is the most dominant partner in the aggression,” he added.Al-Deilami also noted that the United States has been fueling the war in Yemen, and, in fact, the Saudi-led military aggression against his impoverished country all started in Washington, when Adel al-Jubeir was Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US at the time.He went on to say that Saudi Arabia wants Yemen to be divided and weakened, and has been purposely trying to interfere in the internal affairs of its southern neighbor over the past decades.Deilami further highlighted that Yemeni armed forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees have beefed up their military might and deterrence power amid the ongoing Saudi-led aggression, and are now able to produce various kinds of indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles.Elsewhere in his remarks, Deilami said Saudi-led coalition forces and their mercenaries are using Yemen’s strategic central province of Marib as a launching pad to mount offensives against other Yemeni regions.“Even US military advisers are active there to lead the aggression. Marib has abundant resources and supplies electricity to other parts of Yemen. But the enemies have turned it into a conflict zone. The enemy uses the area to carry out attacks against Sanaa and other districts. Yemeni troops have to launch retaliatory attacks against enemy forces stationed there. We have so far liberated four districts in Marib, and are to establish control over the rest. We want to liberate Marib from the grip of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] and al-Qaeda [Takfiri terrorist groups],” the Yemeni ambassador said.Deilami said the United Nations has thus far failed to handle the Yemen crisis properly, stating that the world body considers the conflict as a struggle between Yemenis themselves. “In reality, it is an onslaught by a foreign aggressor against Yemeni people,” he said.Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.The Saudi war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. The war has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the Arab country.