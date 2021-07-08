UN Counts on Iran, Russia, and Turkey’s Support for Syria Peace Process

Islam Times - United Nations [UN] special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen praised the role being played by Iran, Russia and Turkey in efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, saying he counts on the trio’s continued support for the world body’s political process to achieve that goal.

The 16th round of talks on Syria started in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan on Wednesday with the participation of Iran, Russia, and Turkey — the three guarantor states in the Syrian peace process — as well as representatives from the Syrian government and opposition groups besides the UN envoy.In a tweet on Wednesday, Pedersen hailed engagement with interlocutors from Russia, Turkey and Iran and said he counts on the trio’s continued support for the UN political process.On the first day of the Syria meeting, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior assistant on special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, held talks with representatives of Syria, Russia and Turkey as well as the UN envoy.The participants discussed a range of topics, including efforts to promote political stability in Syria, the recent presidential election in the country, holding the sixth session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, issues pertaining to border crossings and the US sanctions against Damascus.The Iranian delegation outlined the country’s stance on the need to fight terrorism, dispatch humanitarian aid to Syria and secure a removal of the US sanctions.In a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus late last month, Khaji said the Islamic Republic is ready to play an active role in the reconstruction of war-torn Syria and help the country in the face of unjust Western sanctions.In a statement at the end of the 15th edition of the negotiations within the Astana format in the Russian resort city of Sochi in February, Iran, Russia, and Turkey stressed the importance of respect for Syria’s sovereignty and laid emphasis on the need to fight terrorism there until its complete eradication.Since January 2017, Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara have been mediating peace negotiations between representatives of the Syrian government and opposition groups in a series of talks held in the Kazakh capital Astana [now named Nur-Sultan] and other places, including Sochi.The talks are collectively referred to as the Astana peace process.