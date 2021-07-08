Iran Always Ready to Facilitate Intra-Afghan Talks: Zarif

Islam Times - Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the Afghan delegations attending a two-day round of peace talks in Tehran to push for an end to the war in their country, expressing Iran’s readiness to pave the way for the continuation of negotiations in any form possible.

Speaking at the conclusion of the intra-Afghan talks in Tehran, involving delegations representing the Kabul government and the Taliban, Zarif commended both sides for making peace and the relief of Afghan people a priority in their negotiations.“Courage in peacetime is more important that courage in war, because one should show altruism and indulgence for the sake of peace, abnegate maximum demands, and pay attention to the other side’s demands, particularly in these negotiations that there is no other (third) party, as the two sides are brothers and are in the pursuit of peace and calm for the Afghan nation,” Zarif stated.He further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always be ready to facilitate the continuation of intra-Afghan talks in any shape desirable to the participating parties.The Afghan nation, which has been suffering from miseries for 40 years, has the right to oppose war, the top Iranian diplomat added.Zarif called on the Afghan delegations to seize the opportunity, end the war in Afghanistan as soon as possible, and bring about development for the Afghan people.The talks hosted by the Foreign Ministry of Iran ended on Thursday with a 6-clause statement, in which the parties acknowledged the threats of prolonged war in Afghanistan and the consequent damages to their country.They also agreed in the statement that war is not a solution to the problems of Afghanistan and called for collective efforts to achieve a political and peaceful solution.