UN: Zionist Regime Demolishes 421 Palestinian Houses

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Palestine said in a report on Thursday that the Zionist regime has demolished 421 Palestinian buildings since the beginning of this year.As a result, 320 Palestinians were displaced across the West Bank.According to the report, the Zionist regime's act actually represents a 24 percent increase in the destruction of Palestinian buildings and a 50 percent increase in the displacement of the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime compared to the same period in 2020.UN Humanitarian Coordinator Jamie McGoldrick recently stated that the Israeli regime Israel has stepped up its illegal destruction in recent months as the coronavirus spreads.By destroying Palestinian homes and building Zionist settlements on their lands, the Israeli regime seeks to change the geographical structure of the Palestinian territories in order to consolidate its hegemony in the Palestinian territories.In Resolution 2334, the UN Security Council on 23 December 2016 called on the Zionist regime to immediately and completely suspend all its settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.However; the Israeli regime always continues to build Zionist settlements regardless of the will of the international community and has the support of the United States in this regard.