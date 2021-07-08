Ayatollah Khamenei Condoles Demise of Palestinian Leader 'Ahmed Jibril

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, in separate messages, have expressed their condolences over the demise of leading Palestinian figure Ahmed Jibril.

In a message released on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei described Jibril as an “indefatigable fighter” who spent all his life fighting for his usurped homeland and oppressed nation.“I offer my condolences on the demise of the indefatigable fighter Mr. Ahmed Jibril to the Palestinian people and all the fighters and activists engaged in the fervent Palestinian struggle and all the elements of resistance in the West Asian region and to his bereaved [relatives],” he noted.The Leader also asked God to bestow abundant heavenly rewards on the deceased fighter and show him forgiveness.In his message, Raeisi hailed Jibril as a courageous fighter whose demise “caused great grief and sorrow.”“This tireless fighter did not stop trying to liberate the first qibla of Muslims (al-Quds) until the last moments of his life, and in this way he sacrificed his youthful son,” he said.“I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased, his comrades, the oppressed nation of Palestine and all the supporters of the Holy Quds, and I ask God Almighty for forgiveness and exaltation for him,” the president-elect added.Raeisi described Jibril as "one of the true loyalists to the Palestinian cause and a true supporter of the resistance front, which remained steadfast in the storm of events."Jibril, the head and founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), died of an illness in Damascus on Wednesday, said his son, Bader Jibril.Born in 1938, Jibril founded the PFLP-GC in 1968 after breaking away from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.Known as Abu Jihad, he was one of the oldest and most prominent Palestinian military leaders and he believed in the "armed struggle to liberate Palestine."He was famous for his opposition to any Palestinian negotiations with the Israeli regime.