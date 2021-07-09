Haitian President Assassinated Overnight in Private Residence

Islam Times - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead after a group of unidentified individuals stormed his private residence overnight, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph stated in a statement posted.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, a gang of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the president's private apartment, mortally wounding him, according to a statement provided by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph's office.Joseph said that the First Lady also suffered bullet injuries adding that he was now in charge of the country, France24 reported.Condemning the “inhumane and barbaric act”, Joseph called for calm, saying the police and the country’s armed forces had taken control of the security situation.