Friday 9 July 2021

Iraqi Resistance Vows to Keep up Fight until All US Occupying Forces Leave

“Any kind of resistance is a natural right of the Iraqi people,” Al-Askari said in a message on his Twitter page, warning of harsh retaliation against any attack carried out by the American military.

He further stated that the ultimate goal of the Iraqi people’s resistance is to compel the occupying forces to leave the country so that the parliament’s law will be implemented.

“Traitors and criminals are those who defend the occupying forces and the murderers of our nation, not those who defend the sovereignty and blood of the people of his country,” Al-Askari said.

He also underscored that the Iraqi resistance forces avoid attacking diplomatic missions, even “the embassy of evil [the US] in Baghdad” as a principled policy unrelated to any foreign party.

For his part, the member of the political bureau of the Iraqi anti-terror Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq group, Saad Al-Saadi, also said that Iraqi resistance groups have no choice but to confront the US militarily, noting that the resistance is ready to respond to any US attack against the Hashd Sha’abi forces.

“In the coming days, the resistance groups will intensify their operations against the presence of the US, which does not respect Iraq’s sovereignty and the laws of the parliament and the government,” Al-Saadi confirmed.
