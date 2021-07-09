Syria Expresses Gratitude for Iran’s Support in Fight on Terrorism

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad expressed his country’s gratitude for crucial role of Iran in supporting his country in its fight against terrorism on all political, military, and economic levels.

Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of Syrian-Iranian Friendship Group Abbas Golroo visited Syrian capital on Thursday to discuss boosting bilateral relations with officials in Damascus.During a meeting, the officials from two sides discussed boosting bilateral relations, particularly between the Syrian People's Assembly and the Iranian Islamic Shura Council, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in defending the interests of people from both countries in international forums and laying the groundwork for strengthening the two countries' capabilities and economic ties.“Those who defeated Daesh and other terrorist organizations are not the ones who claim to have formed an alliance for this purpose, but Syrian, Iranian, and Russian fighters, as well as fighters from Iraq and Lebanon, whose blood was mixed with the soil of this land to eradicate the terrorist organizations supported by some states of that ominous alliance, which was fighting against everything,” he said.Golroo expressed his country's delight in the long-standing ties between the two countries, praising Syria's historic support for Iran at various phases and the high level of relations between the two countries.He emphasized the importance of promoting economic and cultural ties all the way up to political interactions.Golroo expressed his confidence in the inevitable victory of the peoples of the region over the projects of hegemony, domination and occupation.The two sides reviewed the recent presidential elections in Syria and Iran, which were a deep embodiment of the democratic values in which the peoples of the two countries believe in.Deputy Chairman of Syrian-Iranian Friendship Group Abbas Golroo and his accompanying delegation also held a meeting with the Syrian Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, where they emphasized the need of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and expanding joint visits in order to advance the shared interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.Syrian Minister affirmed that the government of his country seeks to push forwards and develop economic cooperation and trade exchange between the two countries and promote it up to the level of strategic relations that bind Syria and Iran.He expressed appreciation for the support provided by Iran to the Syrian people, pointing out that the Syrian and Iranian peoples have foiled plots of the enemies in the region.For his part, Golroo said that the aim of the Iranian parliamentary delegation’s visit to Syria is to increase coordination and cooperation and to overcome obstacles which may face joint relations.