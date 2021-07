Islam Times - A single-engine plane crashed on a small island in northern Sweden, killing all nine people onboard

The plane took off from a regional airport near the university city of Umea at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and crashed on a tiny island in a river not far away, according to Malin Axroth, a police spokeswoman. She said the first report of a crash came in at 2:10 p.m.No information has yet been released on the cause of the crash and the identities of its passengers.