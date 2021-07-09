0
Friday 9 July 2021 - 15:30

Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban

Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Taliban group has taken the control of about two-thirds of Afghanistan's border with Tajikistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, Urdu Point reported.

"We observe sharply intensified tensions on the Afghan-Tajik border. The Taliban movement quickly occupied most of the border districts and currently controls about two-thirds of the border with Tajikistan," Zakharova told reporters.

On Thursday, news sources reported that the Taliban group managed to take control of  Islam Qala customs near the Iranian border town, Taybad city.
