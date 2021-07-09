0
Friday 9 July 2021 - 21:26

‘Israel’ Relying on Fugitive Lahd Militiamen to Provoke against Any Iranian Aid to Lebanon

Story Code : 942535
In this regard, the Zionist relied basically on the fugitive Lahd militiamen (Pro-Israeli treacherous group that operated during the occupation stage) to provoke against any Iranian aid to Lebanon.

The Israeli media also intends to encourage the Lebanese to accept Zionist aids instead, knowing that Mossad agents phoned Lebanese people in an arbitrary way for the same target.

The Zionist circles stressed that the remarks of the minister of defense, Benny Gantz, in which he expressed Israel’s readiness to aid Lebanon, reflect the Israeli concerns about Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s call for importing the Iranian fuel.

The Israeli circles indicated that Gantz and all the Zionist officials do not want Iran to appear as Lebanon’s savior, considering that ‘Israel’ views any Iranian aid to Lebanon as a threat to the Zionist security.

Meanwhile, the Zionist media ridiculed Gantz remarks and considered that they showed ignorance of the political situation in Lebanon, highlighting how the Lebanese netizens made fun of them.
