Russia Concerned After US Citizens Arrested in Connection With Haitian President's Assassination

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed her country’s deep concern by the news that individuals arrested on suspicion of killing Haitian President Jovenel Moise hold US citizenship.

Moscow expects that not only the perpetrators, but also the masterminds of the killing will be found, said Zakharova on Friday. The spokeswoman underscored the concerns of the Russian leadership that the internal conflict in Haiti may be manipulated by external players to serve geopolitical purposes, Sputnik reported.The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced the audacious and demonstrative killing of the President of Haiti.Moscow is closely following the investigation into the assassination of Jovenel Moise, which it believes happened as a result of internal instability in the country, said Maria Zakharova at the press briefing.Jovenel Moise, who had ruled Haiti since 2016, was shot dead in his private residence outside Port-au-Prince on the morning of 7 July. His wife sustained injuries in the attack. The Haitian police are reported to have identified 28 individuals suspected of being involved in the assassination, most of them Colombian citizens. Law enforcement also apprehended 17 suspects, including two Haitian-born US citizens, who have been identified as James Solages and Joseph Vincent.Earlier, two US citizens who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder of President Jovenel Moise said that he was not supposed to be eliminated, Justice of the Peace Clement Noel was cited as saying by Nouvelliste newspaper."They said that they were translators. The mercenaries' goal was to arrest President Moise under the warrant of an investigating magistrate, and not kill him," said Noel, citing the suspect's testimonies.A search of the suspects' vehicles by investigators revealed firearms and US cash, including a server of a video camera that was installed in Moise's residence, added the official.Currently, acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph remains the country's de facto leader. Joseph earlier declared a two-week-long state of emergency, endowing police with wide-ranging powers to hunt down the murderers. A 15-day period of mourning for the slain president has also been announced.