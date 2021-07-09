Saudi Launches New US-Based News Platform

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia is working on creating a digital news platform and a studio in Washington DC as part of the kingdom's efforts to exert political pressure on the White House and the US Congress.

This new endeavor, which has not been officially announced, is backed by a subsidiary of the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (TAQNIA).According to US Department of Justice documents, Saudi Arabia will hire journalists and broadcasters with previous experience in Fox News, Al Jazeera, and NBC.The creation of what one of the documents calls a "news platform" comes at a time when the kingdom has begun appointing a new team of lobbyists, as the Saudis seek to reach and influence the administration of President Joe Biden and Congress, in light of the strained relations between the two countries.CNBC said that a lobby group under the name Prime Time Media is helping lead this new venture, with documents showing that the company has been paid at least $1.6 million to assist in directing the project.