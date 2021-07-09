0
Friday 9 July 2021 - 22:20

Israel Settlements Amount to War Crime: UN Rights Investigator

Story Code : 942542
Israel Settlements Amount to War Crime: UN Rights Investigator
Michael Lynk, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, was addressing a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, boycotted by Israel which does not recognize his mandate or cooperate with him.

"I conclude that the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime," Lynk said. "I submit to you that this finding compels the international community…to make it clear to Israel that its illegal occupation, and its defiance of international law and international opinion, can and will no longer be cost-free."

Lynk has previously called out Israel's use of collective punishment, which he said can be "most strikingly seen" in its ongoing 15-year closure of Gaza, "which now suffers from a completely collapsed economy, devastated infrastructure, and a barely functioning social service system."

He also emphasized Israel's reliance on collective punishment as a "prominent instrument in its coercive toolbox of population control", criticizing Israel's continued policy to punitively demolish Palestinian homes, which he states "contribute to an atmosphere of hate and vengeance."
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Russian Foreign Ministry: Two-thirds of Afghan-Tajik Border Under Control of Taliban
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
Saudis Suffer Defeat in All Fronts of Yemen: Ansarullah
9 July 2021
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
Secret Meeting between “Israel’s” Bennett, Jordan’s King Abdullah
9 July 2021
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
Haiti’s President Killed by Foreign Hit Squad of Colombians, Americans
9 July 2021
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
Biden’s Pledge of Ending Support for Saudi War a Lie: Yemen Envoy
8 July 2021
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Sees Blinken in Low-Key US Reception
8 July 2021
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
Seoul Spy Agency: No Sign North Korean Leader Has Been Vaccinated
8 July 2021
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
Hezbollah Officially Announces Providing Palestinian Resistance with Decisive Intelligence Reports during Al-Quds Sword Battle
8 July 2021
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
Lavrov: US De Facto Admitting Failure of Mission in Afghanistan by Withdrawing Troops
8 July 2021
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
Report Says Blackwater Founder Had $10Bn Plan to Develop Weapons, Create Private Army in Ukraine
8 July 2021
Palestinian Leader Ahmed Jibril Dies in Damascus Hospital
Palestinian Leader Ahmed Jibril Dies in Damascus Hospital
7 July 2021
Beijing Issues Protest After Japan Signals It Would Join US to Defend Taiwan in Case of Chinese Attack
Beijing Issues Protest After Japan Signals It Would Join US to Defend Taiwan in Case of Chinese Attack
7 July 2021
IRGC Receives New Modern Weapons
IRGC Receives New Modern Weapons
7 July 2021